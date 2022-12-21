Operation Blue Santa distributes gifts with community effort

TOWANDA — Local families unable to purchase gifts during the Christmas season received some big help from Towanda Borough police Tuesday evening.
The Sixth Annual Operation Blue Santa featured organizers distributing presents to multiple families at the Towanda Fire Department. Specifically, 13 families that included 27 children received a variety of items at the building on Elm Street. The number of participants is similar to last year, which had 13 families and 28 kids.
Towanda Borough Police Officer John Hennessy organized the event with assistance from his wife, Shannon and three sons, Brody, Aidan and Rian. The entire Hennessy family were on site and happy to distribute all of the gifts to thankful attendees.
Hennessy stated that the event helps fill a hole in the community when people are unable to buy presents during the holidays. Items that are given out each year include clothes, books and toys.
“A lot of people can’t afford Christmas, so it means a lot,” Hennessy said. “It means a lot to me to keep it going and help. If it wasn’t for us, I wouldn’t know who would be able to help the people.”
Efforts begin with a Facebook post that ask local residents if they want to benefit from the event, Hennessy explained. People send messages back expressing interest and they are placed on a list.
Word of mouth is another method for spreading awareness, he noted. Organizers also reached out to local schools to ask teachers and staff members for recommendations. The Bradford County Branch YMCA is another source of help that organizers went to.
“Operation Blue Santa was a total community effort and would not have been successful without everyone’s help,” organizers expressed in a statement.
Hennessy said that the yearly program is now a staple of the community due to everyone’s help from the schools to the YMCA. He also attributes the help of his wife and kids as a major reason for the event’s success since its inception.
“Without them, it would be hard for me to do it because they are a huge help,” he said. “They have kind of grown up with this over the past six years.”
Organizers would like to thank the following organizations and people for their contributions:
• The Bradford County YMCA.
• The teachers, administrators and staff of the Towanda Area School District.
• The Towanda Fire Department.
• Towanda Area Education Association Towanda Schools who made a monetary donation with a dress down day.
• Monetary donations from: Kellogg Mountain Rod & Gun Club, AMVETS 187 Home Association, American Legion Post 42, Towanda VFW Post 1568, Wysox Lodge IOOF 1152 and Chesapeake Operating, LLC.
• Legacy Motor Company for sponsoring two children.
- FedEx employees at the Elmira location for sponsoring two children.
• Tara Hance for sponsoring a child and shopping for items.
• The numerous private citizens who donated toys and supplies, made monetary donations and/or sponsored a child by filing a Blue Santa tag.
• The Bradford County Domestic Relations Office for filling Blue Santa tags.
