Operation Blue Santa distributes gifts with community effort

The Hennessy family distributed gifts at the Sixth Annual Operation Blue Santa event at the Towanda Fire Department on Tuesday. Pictured from left: Rian, John, Brody, Shannon and Aidan.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Local families unable to purchase gifts during the Christmas season received some big help from Towanda Borough police Tuesday evening.

The Sixth Annual Operation Blue Santa featured organizers distributing presents to multiple families at the Towanda Fire Department. Specifically, 13 families that included 27 children received a variety of items at the building on Elm Street. The number of participants is similar to last year, which had 13 families and 28 kids.

