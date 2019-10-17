Operation Christmas Child is getting ready for the upcoming National Collection Week from Nov. 18 to 25, with the region’s volunteers hoping to bring in more than 13,000 gifts toward an overall goal of helping 11 million children in need.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director Bill Rumbaugh in a statement. “We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year.”
Since 1993, the Samaritan’s Purse program has had participants put together shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world.
Area collection sites include the Community Alliance Church in Towanda, Fellowship Bible Church in Troy, the Athens Wesleyan Church, and Millview Wesleyan Church in Forksville.
These sites are among 5,000 drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts across the nation for children overseas.
More information can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child.
