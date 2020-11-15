Operation Christmas Child preps to collect shoebox gifts for needy children

Operation Christmas Child will be kicking off their national collection week for shoebox gifts for needy children beginning on Monday through next Sunday.
The organization, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has gathered and delivered over 178 million shoebox gifts to children from more than 160 countries since its founding in 1993, according to their website.
Media Relations Coordinator Lucas Zellers said that this year’s donations will have a curbside drop-off option to abide by social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.
People will be able to pull up to their local drop-off location, most likely a church site, and a volunteer will retrieve the packed and wrapped shoebox out from the back.
Kirsten Crooks, the organization’s area coordinator for north central Pennsylvania said that each church participating will have one drop-off team leader and a group of volunteers and often local community groups come in and serve.
Crooks has packed shoebox gifts since the seventh grade and has worked with the Operation Christmas Child program for five years. She and her husband were first drop off team leaders and took over as area coordinators in 2019.
Although the donations are collected at the start of the holiday season, many international children won’t receive the shoebox gifts until after January. On top of Bradford County, the program will have local drop-off locations in Lycoming, Tioga and Sullivan counties.
Drop-off locations in Bradford County will be:
- Community Alliance Church at 27 Alliance Lane, Monroe Township
- Fellowship Bible Church at 121 Mud Creek Road, Troy Township
- Athens Wesleyan Church at 3903 Wilawana Road, Athens Township
Residents of Bradford County and beyond are encouraged to fill a shoebox with a card, children’s toys, games, hygiene products, and school supplies.
Zellers said that each shoebox gift is meant to be an “individual and unique experience. He noted that, for many children, a prayer card or personal note may be the most meaningful item in the box.
“When we pack at home, we always try to make sure there’s some type of soft toy – something for comfort – and then little activities like coloring books and school supplies,” Crooks told The Review.
Operation Christmas Child’s webpage shows gift suggestions depending on the age group and gender the donor chooses. Donors may choose to donate to boys or girls between the ages of 2–4, 5–9, and 10–14.
Items must be new and can be handmade. Since the shoebox gifts will be flown out to some of the kids, they can’t contain food or liquids or anything that can’t go through customs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.