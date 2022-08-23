Several more people have been charged in connection with a nine-month countywide investigation into illegal drug sales.
The Bradford County Drug Task Force executed “Operation Jet Sweep,” which led to the arrests of 27 people, the law enforcement agency announced. Multiple law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation included the borough police departments of Athens, Sayre, Towanda and Troy, as well as the Athens Township Police Department, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Narcotics Unit.
The Review’s Aug. 18 report displayed six initial arrests in the drug sweep. The Review received information regarding the additional arrests Monday.
The investigation entailed police working with confidential informants that purchased narcotics from the arrestees using pre-recorded money and the transactions were surveilled, police said.
According to the task force, there were 27 people arrested on multiple charges related to illegal drug sales in Bradford County. The arrestees include: Ryan James Allis (28), Leslie John Bailey (61), Haylee Bastion (27), Robert James Bump, Jr. (27), Rylee Carr (25), Zowie Dean (28), Keith Richard Harbst, Jr. (32), Nicholas R. Hopkins (39), Joseph J. Johnson (32), Karley Ann Johnson (28), Mitch Johnson (29), Pearl Ann Johnson, (56), Ricky Leigh Johnson, (55), Alyssa Renee Kolosky (22), John C. Leonard (43), Jason Roy Marshall (54), Tyler McCormick (29), Edward John McGowan (41), Thomas Eugene McGowan (40), Shelby Nonnemacher (40), Maxine Rose Ott (65), Mary Jane Pettit (31), Corey Michael Strope (44), Scott Sutton (52), Richard Thomas (44) and Lisa Mae Winebarger (56). One other individual has not been identified.
The investigation started around December 2021 and included a search warrant of The Troy Motel on July 22, according to court documents. Winebarger was arrested on scene and she allegedly sold crystal methamphetamine at the motel. During her arrest, police discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency at the scene.
The arrestees face multiple charges that include 54 counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance; four counts of felony criminal conspiracy of delivery of a controlled substance; 18 counts of felony criminal use of a telecommunication facility; 55 counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and 31 counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Of the arrestees, seven of them were already incarcerated on unrelated charges and arraigned from jail and included McCormick, Sutton, Winebarger, Marshall, Edward McGowan, Allis, and Harbst.
The task force located 10 individuals and placed them under arrest. They were later arraigned by Magisterial District Justice Carr and will face preliminiary hearings. These arrestees included Carr, Karley Johnson, Nonnemacher, Bump, Ott, Dean, Pearl Johnson, Leonard and Thomas McGowan. The remaining 10 individuals have active arrest warrants.
