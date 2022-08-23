generic crime

Several more people have been charged in connection with a nine-month countywide investigation into illegal drug sales.

The Bradford County Drug Task Force executed “Operation Jet Sweep,” which led to the arrests of 27 people, the law enforcement agency announced. Multiple law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation included the borough police departments of Athens, Sayre, Towanda and Troy, as well as the Athens Township Police Department, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Narcotics Unit.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.