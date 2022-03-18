Local school boards faced a number of challenges during the heat of COVID-19 and the Troy School Board held a public forum to discuss how they’ve spent federal emergency funding during it and how they plan to in the near future.
The meeting started with Acting Superintendent Janilyn Elias and Business Manager Traci Gililand showing the gathered crowd breakdowns of the original Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funds the school received in 2020.
Gililand reported that the original $256,102 allotted through ESSER 1 was used to purchase iPads for students to use to combat “learning loss” that the students could take home during lockdowns and use with assignments. Within that total, $6,900 was used for purchasing wifi hotspots at W.R. Croman Primary School for students as well as parents who might not have reliable wifi at home. Some of the money used on iPads was used to buy out the lease on iPads in the high school, a purchase the board had planned to use general funds for before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
ESSER 2 funds were much larger and much more complex. The school district received $1,351,005 in ESSER 2 funding in 2021. Federal guidelines for ESSER funds offered enough flexibility that the board was able to use it toward projects the board had originally intended to pursue, such as new 5th grade social studies books for $5,600. Other purchases included:
- $9,500 for new automated external defibrillator (AED) machines as the district’s machines were no longer supported
- $81,280 for new bus cameras were funded under contact tracing allocations.
- $383,580 for interactive smart boards in all the class rooms.
- $105,000 to buy out the lease on MacBooks for all the teachers the district had signed onto prior to COVID
- $16,000 for headphones for students to use when using their iPads
ESSER 2 also went toward several learning programs such as i-Ready, Achieve3000, Read180, and Math180 and the Troy Virtual Academy. All ESSER 2 funds must be spent buy July 2023 or be forfeited back to the government.
The most recent round of emergency funding is ESSER 3, which the School Board had just applied for March 1. ESSER 3 is used to continue a number of the learning programs such as IReady and Achieve3000 to last until the contracts run out. One large line item for the ESSER 3 application include a $322,440 contract to AtmosAir for a new HVAC air filtration system in all the buildings in the district.
“We’ve taken a pretty deep dive into air filtration systems,” Elias said.
The system will help in combatting COVID as well as the flu virus, and even work to keep mold spores from propagating in humid weather.
“We have the flu and we have to worry about mold, updating that will benefit us period,” Elias stated.
A total of $190,000 is allocated for paying substitute teachers over the next two years.
ESSER 3 funds are also being used to temporarily fund the salaries and benefits of four positions in the district until the 2025 school year.
The board has spent the most time over the last several meetings discussing a potential one-time incentive for all staff to help with morale and retention. The amount of $90,000 would be allocated evenly between teaching and support staff so that every employee would get $400. It had been brought up in previous meetings that the teacher allocation could be used as a classroom grant rather than a simple cash gift. Teachers would be able to use the money on supplies or approved activities and could pool their resources with each other for larger projects.
Troy parent Nicole Harris expressed her opposition to staff cash bonuses, saying she appreciates their efforts, but pointed out that many people lost their jobs or had to shut their businesses down during COVID lockdowns while district staff were fortunate enough to never miss a paycheck. She did support the idea of $400 grants for each teacher to use in the classroom, however.
“I like the idea of the $400 grants because I’ve seen teachers go above and beyond and I think that’s a fabulous idea,” Harris said.
Support Staff Union President Karlene Shimko issued a statement in favor of the cash incentive for support staff.
“This gesture would mean a great deal, showing the district appreciates the efforts of the support staff the past two years of COVID,” Shimko said.
Shimko mentioned custodial staff that had to scrub school buildings “top to bottom every day so we’d have a safe work environment”.
“Nurses have had their workloads increase tremendously since the return of in-house learning,” she explained. “They’ve taken hundreds of phone calls from families and have kept the district updated on numbers. Cafeteria staff made over 125,000 meals during COVID that included packed and delivered meals to classrooms every Friday for the weekend.”
Shimko added, “We have worked tirelessly over the past two years to get whatever was needed done and provide a safe environment for the students. This incentive shows the district’s appreciation for the job that we’ve been doing and will hopefully help in keeping dedicated employees in the district.”
Several parents in the crowd expressed their appreciation to Shimko for her efforts and the efforts of all the support staff.
Head of Grounds and Maintenance David Blair expressed his belief that as many funds as possible should go toward the students.
“I truly think the children have suffered the most through this whole ordeal. We are here for the children. Giving money to the staff is a great idea, but the government is going to take a portion of that, so I think we just focus as much as possible on the students,” Blair stated.
School board member Kelsey McNeal expressed her desire to survey the teachers and staff and get a broad idea of how they wish any potential incentive be used.
Harris went on to voice her concern that children at Troy were not receiving enough hands-on “real world” education and believed students should get more opportunities to go outside for class. She proposed that building a pavilion at each of the three school buildings could be used to conduct more classes outside and increase student morale.
Other parents echoed Harris in supporting the idea of outside classes and the need for more skill-based classes like Home Economics and Accounting to teach students to be independent. Elias replied that there are such classes offered at Troy, but most are electives rather than required schooling.
Discussion turned to potential uses of outside spaces to increase students’ activity and morale, with board member Mary Abreu suggesting a more cost efficient route would be to purchase large yurts instead of pavilions that could function as outdoor classrooms. She also called for the creation of a longterm plan before jumping into a construction project.
District parent Darren Roy voiced his support for more outdoor learning spaces and for a “reset to the basics” after COVID.
“There’s a really good opportunity to do something incredible for these kids. We’re seeing regression in these kids instead of progress,” he said.
Elias ended noting that this round of ESSER funding is likely the last round and, while funds must be used to address learning loss and social development in students, there is still wiggle room for allocating the funds. Parents were encouraged to continue to bring their ideas to future school board meetings.
