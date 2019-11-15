Flooding in 2018 brought damage to a variety of roadways in Bradford County, however in the case of Overton Road in New Albany, a decided solution has not yet come forward on how best to repair the damage.
During a meeting last month, the Bradford County Commissioners shared their own concerns about the roadway.
“That road needs to be rebuilt, end of discussion,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko, who shared hopes of coming together with state elected officials and the township’s supervisors to see what can be done. He also believed that money should be available for the project, with the state having among the highest liquid fuels taxes in the nation.
Commissioner Daryl Miller stressed there is a big public safety issue with the road’s closure.
“Now you have people who live within a stone’s throw of the fire department who are now going to be 20 minutes just to get to the other side,” said Miller.
According to PennDOT Project Manager Christopher Neidig, four options are currently being weighed with each posing either abandonment or relocation of parts of the roadway.
The first option involves partial restoration to provide access to those who need it, but would result in the rest of the roadway being abandoned, according to Neidig. The second option would be to build a township road from the east of Ladds Creek to Fawcett Avenue and connect that to the properties that would be affected.
Neidig stated that the third option involves possible purchasing of properties and abandonment of Overton Road. The last option would involve relocating Overton Road north above Ladds Creek and maintain it as a state highway.
Originally they looked to repair the road to its former condition, but a deep clay soil seam was found that would inhibit proper construction, according to Neidig.
“We know that we have issues with flooding there, so there is a possibility that whatever we do — or would do — to Overton Road would just get washed out in the next flood. We are trying to avoid that at this point.”
To repair Overton Road in its entirety would require either the placement of four caisson walls along parts of the roadway or two continuous caisson walls along the whole roadway to keep it from sliding in.
“The first thing we looked at is we identified the larger site down near Fawcett Avenue — putting a wall there wasn’t too bad,” stated Neidig. “While we were designing that wall and coming up with solutions, we identified three other sites along Overton Road that need to be addressed because they are sliding in as well.”
According to Neidig, the amount of money necessary to do a full repair of Overton Road wasn’t deemed feasible due to budget. The placement of four caisson walls and a full road restoration would come to a total of an estimated $10 million. Two continuous caisson walls and a full road restoration would come to an estimated total of $16 million.
“Just to give you an idea, Bradford County’s budget that they put on the road is about $5 million,” he stated. “If we were going to go with a 10 million dollar or a 15 million dollar project, we would be looking at all of Bradford County’s budget for two or three years. They are very expensive options, so we are looking at alternatives to mitigate that cost.”
