WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – An ordinance update approved Tuesday will allow larger signs on businesses located in Wyalusing Township’s cluster commercial, multiple occupant and shopping center buildings.
The township supervisors’ unanimous approval came following a public hearing with no comments.
Previously, these businesses were limited to having signs as large as 16 square feet on their storefronts. Now, they will be able to have signs as large as 64 square feet.
Township officials previously noted that how the ordinance was previously worded was an oversight and more intended for the freestanding signs that include multiple businesses at the front of the property. They noted that some businesses already have signs on their buildings larger than 16 square feet.
