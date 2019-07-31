ATHENS BOROUGH — Gerrymandering, or the redrawing of congressional and state legislature lines for political gain, has been a part of the United States electoral process since 1812 when then governor of Massachusetts Elbridge Gerry signed a bill into law that created a partisan district that resembled a salamander.
Since 1812, the practice has been used to manipulate district boundaries for political gain either by “cracking,” or dividing a community to reduce their influence, “packing,” lumping communities together to concentrate their influence, “hijacking,” drawing a new district that pits two incumbents against each other, and by “kidnapping,” or drawing a new district that excludes where the incumbent lives. Essentially, the practice allows parties in power to retain their power by selecting where their voters will come from.
A small group of locals is aiming to eliminate the practice in Pennsylvania by joining with Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan coalition of organizations and individuals founded in 2016, to pressure local representatives to be “on the right side of history,” said Diana Dakey of Fair Districts PA on Tuesday evening.
The group hopes to influence Pennsylvania legislators to support and vote for House Bills 22 and 23, which would create a diverse 11 person commission to oversee congressional redistricting with four commissioners from each major party and three not affiliated with either party, and gain public support to change the undemocratic practice. The commissioners would be chosen from three applicant pools — one for each party and a non-affiliated group. The bills also stipulate that the maps must comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act and be compact and contiguous districts.
“It takes a lot of volunteers and it takes a statewide movement,” Dakey said on how something like this will be successful.
The local Bradford County branch of the group also hopes to persuade local municipalities to pass resolutions supporting the bills.
“It is not a bipartisan issue, it is a nonpartisan issue,” Dakey said.
Local activist Chris Eng, who is a part of the Bradford County Fair Districts PA group, is an immigrant to the United States and became a naturalized citizen so that she could vote.
“Voting is really important to me and I want my vote to count just like everyone else’s vote — I want their votes to count too,” Eng said to why she wants to change the way districts are redrawn.
“Gerrymandering is choking democracy,” she said.
According to Dakey and Fair Districts PA, Pennsylvania is one of the most gerrymandered states in the U.S. and according to The Electoral Integrity Project, a global watchdog organization, Pennsylvania’s redistricting process is third worst in the nation.
In 2018 the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the redrawing of congressional maps in a ruling on a lawsuit brought by the League of Women Voters (Fair Districts PA is a project of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania). But the ruling only changed congressional maps, not state legislature maps, and only until they are redrawn after the next census.
A more recent United States Supreme Court ruling made it so that federal courts can not decide whether gerrymandering violates the U.S. constitution, leaving it up to Congress or individual states to address the issue.
“If you want an independent citizens commission you have to take the politician out of the process,” Dakey remarked.
