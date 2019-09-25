SAYRE BOROUGH — Jayson Merrill, an Athens grad, visited the Sayre Public Library to demonstrate how to build paper airplanes for a small group of kids and adults on Tuesday.
Merrill has written five books on origami and has been practicing the craft since he was 5 years old. He has also competed in national origami competitions and made the airplane that broke a world record for distance traveled.
Paper airplanes are usually considered a nuisance or a sign of misbehaving kids in school, but for former Athens teacher Elaine Pierson, who was at the event on Tuesday to see her former student Merrill, paper airplanes and origami were class assignments.
Pierson taught history in 1998 when Merrill was her pupil, and for a lesson on Japanese culture brought in origami materials.
“(Merrill) took to it like nobody else did,” she said on Tuesday. “He was making things that I wasn’t even showing them how to make.”
She even brought in a large piece of origami that Merrill made in class to the event and Merrill immediately took it and fixed the parts that had fatigued over the past 20 years.
Pierson didn’t even know that Merrill had gone on to become an origami expert until she saw his name in the newspaper previewing Tuesday’s event.
“I’m just thrilled that he’s taken such an interest in it,” she remarked.
Merrill, who grew up in Rome then moved to the Athens area before joining the Army, showed the group step-by-step how to build the perfect paper airplane before taking the class outside to Howard Elmer Park for an impromptu distance competition. The planes went in all directions but carried long distances, but not as long as Merrill’s world record plane which went 237 feet.
