Singer Rich Wilson will be presenting a concert on the lawn at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the South Warren Community Church.
A resident of the Southern Tier of New York, Wilson presents a one-man show using professionally recorded tracks for the very best in sound quality, according to information he provides. The concert will feature gospel favorites and also some popular tunes.
Wilson is a member of the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame in Cortland, New York. He has performed with numerous famous entertainers including Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels Toby Keith, The Coasters, The Drifters and Johnny Cash. He performs a variety of styles, including pop, country, gospel and oldies.
“Rich Wilson is best known for his remarkable vocals and his quick wit and home-spun humor which, combined, make for a very enjoyable show for all who attend,” his information comments.
Wilson has performed at the church in the past.
Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken. “All are welcome to enjoy an outdoor concert of gospel favorites, presented by local celebrity Rich Wilson,” the church invites. Refreshments will be served.
The church is located along the LeRaysville-Warren Center Road, 4 to 5 miles north of LeRaysville.
