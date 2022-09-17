Eliza Fowler
Representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School, Eliza Fowler is the daughter of Aimee and Darrin Olmstead, and Leonard and Toni Fowler. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Eliza is a member of the National Honor Society and is currently serving as Historian of her class for the second year. She is also a member of the student council who has been awarded Academic All-Star status throughout her high school career. Eliza has also been chosen to receive the Heart, Hustle & Desire Award and Female Runner of the Year for her performances in basketball and track and field, respectively. In her community, Eliza has volunteered her time on the THS Shed Painting project, supported the Red Cross by helping at blood drives, and sorted Christmas gifts for local children through Operation Blue Santa. For the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, she will perform a piece titled “Dancing through the Decades.” After graduation, she hopes to attend Syracuse University on her way to becoming a psychiatrist.
Grace Andrews
Grace Andrews is the daughter of Duane and Ellen Andrews, and is representing Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School. She is an active member of her school’s Future Farmers of America program, having served as Sentinel and Vice President in previous years, and is the current President. Many of her volunteer hours are served at FFA events, such as Farm Days, the Easter Egg Hunt at Bradley Hall, and the W.R. Croman Community Day. Grace is a consecutive Honor Roll achiever, a member of the National Honor Society, and is the recipient of academic awards such as the DeKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award and the Ronald Saunders Award. Outside of school, she was named the National Junior Breeder of an Excellent Cow in 2019 and 2021. Grace is a member of the drama club, concert band, and choir, and will be singing “Cowboy Take Me Away” to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. She hopes to become a business teacher in a secondary education environment, after attending Bloomsburg University.
Macaria Benjamin
Macaria Benjamin is representing Athens Area High School, and is the daughter of Mitchell and Mary Brown. A member of the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa, Macaria is a consistent honor roll achiever, and serves as Secretary of the History Club. She can be seen in the pool competing on her school’s swim team, with her specialty being the butterfly stroke; she was awarded “Flyer of the Year” as a junior, and also competed in districts during her sophomore and junior years in the 100-yard butterfly. Participation in ASAG productions and in the school choir round out her high school activities. In her community, Macaria volunteers as a lifeguard and swim instructor, has donated her time to preparing houses for estate sales, and is a reliable babysitter for a family in need. Her talents also extend to car repair, and for the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, Macaria will present a slideshow about her work with cars titled “Stay Motor-vated.” She looks forward to attending the University of Pennsylvania, followed by working with the Peace Corps and ultimately opening her own automotive garage.
Kelci Carle
The daughter of Tammy Benjamin and Ken Carle, Kelci Carle is representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Kelci is a member of the National Honor Society and can be seen competing for the track and field team, earning a varsity letter her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She is currently a captain of the K-dette dance team and participates in both the fall and winter K-dette seasons. Kelci is a member of the band, and has taken part in chorus and One Act Play. A volunteer with Rachel’s Closet, the high school’s store where students can shop for new and gently used clothing items and toiletries free of charge, she also donates her time face painting and selling popcorn at Little League baseball events. To complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, Kelci will showcase her love of dance by performing a jazz/hip-hop routine to “Follow You” by Imagine Dragons. Although undecided on a college at this time, she would like to pursue a career goal of becoming a secondary education teacher.
Maddison Belles
Representing Sayre Area High School is Maddison Belles, daughter of John and Cori Belles. An honor roll achiever, Maddison has served as Vice President and Historian of her class during her high school career. She is a four-year member of her school’s volleyball team and is currently a team captain. Maddison enjoys singing with county chorus and being on stage, and has not only performed lead roles during school musicals as a soprano but has also assisted as a co-director. In her community, she has volunteered at chicken barbeques and has spent time serving Thanksgiving dinners at her church. Maddison’s vocal talent will be on display as she sings the “Stepsister’s Lament” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. Upon graduation, she hopes to attend college to obtain a degree in counseling.
Hannah Ely
Hannah Ely is the daughter of Brian and Megan Ely, and is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, consistently achieving honor roll status, and is the social media manager for the student council. An Academic All-Star in volleyball, Hannah also participates on the school’s track and field team, earning the Most Field Points Award during her junior year. Music and dance are two of her passions, and she is a member of senior band and chorus, county chorus, the Early Morning Jazz group, and the Hope Baptist Church Choir. Captain of the Ramettes dance team, Hannah can also be seen on stage during the spring musicals and at the Endless Mountains Dance Studio recitals. Last year, she fundraised and petitioned for the Wyalusing bandfront to be reestablished, and was on the majorette squad. She has also volunteered her time with the Wyalusing Fireman’s Carnival. Hannah is undecided on a college at this time, but would like to have a career in the medical/emergency field. To complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, she will tap dance to “Stupid Cupid.”
Molly Pifer
Molly Pifer is representing Northeast Bradford High School, and is the daughter of Brian and Susan Pifer. She has served as Treasurer and as President of the National Honor Society, and is consistently on the high honor roll. Secretary of her senior class, Molly is also a reporter for the Future Farmers of America club, and a clerk at the Wyalusing Livestock Market & Auction. Community service is very important to her, and she was recognized with the HOPS Community Service Award during her junior year. In addition to volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, she has organized community trash pickup days, worked at community benefit dinners and the Rainbow’s End thrift store, and gave free hot cocoa to local shoppers on a cold Saturday. Molly has a personal interest in blood donation, and chaired two successful blood drives last year. She will give a TED-style presentation on the importance of donating blood to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. Molly looks forward to pursuing a career in the medical field after attending Penn State University.
Abigail Rice
Abigail Rice is the daughter of Clinton and Jennifer Rice, and is homeschooled in the Towanda School District. Abigail is the Drum Major of the marching band for the second year, and has served as Vice President of the concert band. She has also participated in the PA Music Educators Association region and district band, and region and district chorus. Vocally inclined, Abigail sings with the school chorus and on-stage during the spring musicals, as well as PMEA vocal jazz and chorus. Last year, she was awarded Outstanding Junior Instrumentalist and Outstanding Junior Vocalist. Abigail has volunteered her time with both the Good Grief Day Camp and Camp Sensation. During her freshman year, she was an elementary music assistant with Forte Music Studio. Upon graduation, Abigail plans on attending Lackawanna College and Lycoming College to become a natural health professional. To complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, she will sing “Till There Was You” from Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man.
Sarah Champion
The daughter of Ms. Amanda Champion-Alexander and Mr. James Champion, Sarah Champion is representing Athens Area High School. During her high school career, she has served as Vice President, Treasurer, and President of the student council, and is the secretary of her class. A consistent honor roll achiever, Sarah is also member of the National Honor Society and History Club. She is a member of the Pat Haggerty competitive dance team, and captain of the marching band’s dance team and her cheerleading squad. She shares her love of dance with younger students as a teacher’s aide at her dance studio, and gives back to her community through participation in the Month of Meals with the Encounter Church. A contemporary dance to “Earth Song” by Michael Jackson will complete Sarah’s Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. She would like to attend Coastal Carolina University with the career goal of becoming a real estate agent.
Mckenna Mapes
Representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, Mckenna Mapes is the daughter of Ken and Lisa Mapes. She is a member of the National Honor Society and her school’s student council, and is a consecutive honor roll achiever. A volleyball player since her freshman year, Mckenna has also served as secretary of the chorus, and is an accomplished piano player. She was awarded a Superior rating by the National Federation of Music Clubs for the last three years, and is an accompanist at her church and for the chorus. In her community, Mckenna volunteers at the Wyalusing Fireman’s Carnival through the Youth Leadership Program, and has helped with the Relay for Life, Toy Drive, and Wine Festival as part of the Leo Club. To complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, she will play “Angels Among Us” on the piano as a slideshow is presented. Upon graduation, Mckenna would like to attend either West Chester University or Appalachian State University to pursue a career in medical imaging.
Katherine Gorman
Katherine Gorman is the daughter of Jamie and Kathy Gorman, and is representing Athens Area High School. A member of Rho Kappa and the National Honor Society, Katherine is a regional, state and national medalist in the Science Olympiad. She has also served as a student coach for the Olympiad, as well as Fundraising Chair of the History Club. As a Girl Scout ambassador, Katherine founded a computer science club for girls, and was awarded the Girl Scout Presidential Volunteer Service honor for various community service activities with her troop. She participates in varsity track and field, and is a piano lounge performer at the local country club who has also been a private piano instructor and accompanist for chorus, band, and theater productions. Katherine will perform a piano solo of Francesco Parrino’s arrangement of “Mamma Mia” to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. Although undecided on a college at this time, she is interested in the field of artificial intelligence engineering.
Sydney Reilly
Sydney Reilly is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, and is the daughter of David Reilly and Valerie Reid. A consistent honor roll achiever, she is a member of the National Honor Society and her school’s student council. Sydney is a Future Business Leaders of America officer, and has served as co-editor of the yearbook. She also participates in the spring musicals, district chorus and jazz, vocal jazz, and county chorus, and is an officer of the senior chorus. This summer she was a member of the National Youth Leadership Forum’s summer program, which focused on law and CSI. Sydney’s volunteer projects include the Special Olympics, blood drives, and the FBLA haunted house and homecoming carnivals. George Mason University is a possible choice of college for Sydney, and she would like to work in criminology and forensic science. To complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, she will give a vocal performance of “If I Loved You” from Carousel, arranged by Barbra Streisand.
Katherine West
The daughter of Kevin and Debbie West, Katherine West is representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School. She is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and the student council, and serves as the secretary of her class. Katherine is also on the yearbook staff, and is participating in SADD and the senior play. Currently Captain of the K-dettes, she is passionate about dance and is on the Pat Haggerty Dance competition team. Katherine volunteers many hours to teaching dance to younger students at the studio, and has also been a counselor at Sixth Grade Camp for the past two years. Last year, she took part in the Rotary Youth Virtual Exchange Program, and gives back to her community by joining her family’s restaurant to present children with gifts at Christmastime. Katherine will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Lovely” by Sara Haze to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. Upon graduation, she hopes to attend either West Virginia University or Slippery Rock University to obtain a doctorate in physical therapy.
Joyanna Lynn
Joyanna Lynn is the daughter of Kevin and MaryBeth Lynn, and is homeschooled in the Sayre School District. She is secretary of her local Venture Crew, a co-ed scouting program that focuses on high-adventure activities, first aid, and leadership training. Joyanna is also a member of her church’s Worship Team, and participates in school play and musicals. She enjoys gardening, cooking, swing dancing, and drawing and painting. In her community, Joyanna has volunteered with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, and has been a helper at a local nursery. Although undecided on a college at this time, she would like to pursue a career in the arts. She will recite a poem titled “Frank the Frog Collector” by Kevin Nesbitt to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program.
Daphnie Knapp
Representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, Daphnie Knapp is the daughter of Travis Knapp and Mindy Knapp. A consistent honor roll achiever, Daphnie is a member of the National Honor Society and the student council. Co-Captain of the Ramettes and Captain of the cheer squad, she is the choreographer of the spring musical and also participates in community theater. Daphnie is President of the chorus, for which she was selected as a first regional alternate, and sings with the Early Morning Jazz group. She volunteers many hours as the sixth grade cheer coach, and as an actor and decorator with the Wysox Haunted House in the fall. To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Daphnie will dance to and sing “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. She plans on attending Penn State Main Campus to pursue a career in elementary education.
Delaney Carrington
Delaney Carrington is representing Northeast Bradford Jr./Sr. High School, and is the daughter of Aubrey and Duane Carrington. Vice President of the National Honor Society, Delaney is Treasurer of her class and is a member of the student council. She is a consecutive honor roll achiever, and during her junior year she received the Gold Award, Civics Award, and Spanish Award, and is named in the National Society of High School Scholars. Her involvement in the Book Club and Drama Club rounds out her high school activities. Environmentally conscientious, Delaney volunteers her time with the Rainbows End store in Towanda, and participates in trash pickup days and Earth Day projects. She has also organized a Valentine’s Day carnation sale at her school, and is an acolyte at her church. For the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, Delaney will give a speech titled “Thrifting: What About It?” Her goal is to attend OCAD University to become an interior designer.
Paradise Sperry
The daughter of Ken Smith, Paradise Sperry is representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School. During her high school career, Paradise has been a member of the choir, SADD, and Art Club. During her junior year, she was Treasurer of FBLA and attended states with the same group. She also lettered in softball and was nominated for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program. To give back to her community, Paradise volunteers her time at the concession stand at youth football games during the fall. Upon graduation, she would like to attend Mansfield University to study affiliate marketing. To complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, Paradise will sing “I’ve Got the Sun in the Morning and the Moon at Night” from Annie Get Your Gun by Irving Berlin.
Gracie Fitch
Gracie Fitch is the daughter of Travis and Jaime Fitch, and is representing Canton Area Jr./Sr. High School. President of the National Honor Society, she is a consistent honor roll achiever and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the Science Club. A competitive dancer, Gracie teaches dance and tumbling classes to the younger students at her studio and helps to choreograph dance recitals. She is very involved with her church, teaching Sunday School, assisting with Vacation Bible School, and babysitting during church services and meetings. She has also traveled to Harrisburg numerous times with her youth group to hand out donated items to the homeless. Gracie will perform a contemporary dance to the song “Amen” by Andra Day to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. She is interested in attending either Lycoming College or Bucknell University, to major in neuroscience medical research.
Aziza Ismailova
Representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School, Aziza Ismailova is the daughter of Jakhon and Nargiza Ismailova. She is Vice President of her class and Secretary of the student council, and is a member of the National Honor Society. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Aziza is also Vice President of FBLA and placed fifth in the Health Care Administration category of the FBLA competition during her junior year. She plays for the basketball and volleyball teams, and was named Academic All-Star for both three years in a row, along with receiving the Coaches Award for basketball and Coach Messner’s Tradition Award for volleyball. In her community, Aziza has volunteered as a Sixth Grade Camp counselor, and helps to paint buildings with her fellow NHS members. Aziza will present a self-written monologue titled “Cooking Life=Happy Life,” with a slideshow of a cooking demonstration, to complete the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program. Her future plans include becoming a neurologist after attending the University of Pennsylvania.
