Last Year's Winner, Hannah Ryck

Eliza Fowler

Representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School, Eliza Fowler is the daughter of Aimee and Darrin Olmstead, and Leonard and Toni Fowler. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Eliza is a member of the National Honor Society and is currently serving as Historian of her class for the second year. She is also a member of the student council who has been awarded Academic All-Star status throughout her high school career. Eliza has also been chosen to receive the Heart, Hustle & Desire Award and Female Runner of the Year for her performances in basketball and track and field, respectively. In her community, Eliza has volunteered her time on the THS Shed Painting project, supported the Red Cross by helping at blood drives, and sorted Christmas gifts for local children through Operation Blue Santa. For the Creative & Performing Arts portion of the program, she will perform a piece titled “Dancing through the Decades.” After graduation, she hopes to attend Syracuse University on her way to becoming a psychiatrist.

Grace Andrews

Macaria Benjamin

Kelci Carle

Maddison Belles

Hannah Ely

Molly Pifer

Abigail Rice

Sarah Champion

Mckenna Mapes

Katherine Gorman

Sydney Reilly

Katherine West

Joyanna Lynn

Daphnie Knapp

Delaney Carrington

Paradise Sperry

Gracie Fitch

Aziza Ismailova

