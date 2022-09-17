Hannah Ryck, the 2022 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman, will be hosting the 2023 OYW program on September 24th at the Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Joining Hannah as co-host is Michelle Wilson Redline, the 2003 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman.
On this night, nineteen young women representing their high schools from Bradford and Sullivan Counties will take the stage to participate in the “Accent on Achievement” program. These young ladies will be judged and awarded scholarships in five categories: scholarship and achievement, interview, performing arts, aerobics and fitness, and presence and presentation. Each category is equal in value so that a well-rounded young woman is chosen as the representative. This year’s finalists will be vying for $15,000 in total cash scholarship monies. Scholarships will also be awarded to the first through fourth runner up winners, along with the 2023 Outstanding Young Woman. The finalists themselves will gift the “Keystone Award” to the young lady within their group that best exemplifies the spirit of the program.
One finalist will be chosen as the recipient of the Pat Parsons Spirit Award. This award was created by and funded by OYW committee members in memory and celebration of Pat Parsons’ commitment to the Outstanding Young Woman organization. The recipient will be selected by current committee members.
The Sue Stanton Community Service award is a testament to Sue Stanton’s avid support of the Junior Miss and OYW scholarship programs. The award recipient is selected by Sue’s family and is the finalist who has dedicated exceptional time and effort to a variety of community service activities, above and beyond expectation, and has made an impact on the lives of others.
The Scott Wilcox Memorial Award, sponsored by The EDGE and Average Tim’s Gym, will be given to the finalist who best exemplifies the qualities that he recognized and respected in fellow athletes, such as hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Chosen by Scott’s family, the recipient demonstrates the value of strength and conditioning, and strives to maintain a competitive edge by staying physically healthy and active.
DuPont will be awarding two $500 scholarships, focusing on Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) education. The two recipients of these awards are seeking a future STEM career, are active in school or community STEM clubs and have submitted a STEM related essay, answering the question, “If you were given $10,000 to implement a STEM program for youth in our community, what would it be and how would you coordinate.”
Michelle Wilson Redline represented Troy Area High School when she was named the 2003 Outstanding Young Woman. She was the recipient of the Aerobics & Fitness, Creative & Performing Arts, Interview, and Presence & Presentation awards. She also received the Aerobics & Fitness award at the state program, where she represented Bradford and Sullivan Counties.
Michelle attended Duquesne University where she received a Bachelors Degree in Biology, a Bachelors Degree in Health Science, and a Doctorate Degree in Physical Therapy. For nine years, she was the clinic director at a private practice physical therapy clinic in Troy, PA. Currently, Michelle is a clinical manager for AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing and global solutions company. She is able to work from home, which is where she has the most important and rewarding job of raising three small children with her husband, Marcus.
Michelle has been involved with the OYW program since 2009, assisting with the program’s choreography for Aerobics & Fitness. She loves to be active with her kiddos, whether it be coaching T-ball and soccer or spending time at home playing Legos and superheroes. Michelle also enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, attending Buffalo Bills games, and being lakeside at Seneca Lake. Michelle resides in Troy with her wonderful husband and three children, Carter, Greyson, and Reagan.
Ending her reign, 2022 Outstanding Young Woman Hannah Ryck has made several appearances on behalf of the OYW program. She presented her “On Your Way” program to two Towanda Girl Scout troops, during which she spoke about “blooming in life” while discussing goal setting, good morals, learning, physical fitness and practicing a positive attitude. Each of the Girl Scouts had the opportunity to make a handprint petal on a banner, with each petal representing a different element that will help them grow in life.
Hannah was a guest speaker at the Towanda Lions Club meeting and a Wednesday Club meeting, and participated in both the Towanda Halloween Parade and the Wyalusing Fireman’s parade. She also lit the town Christmas tree at the Towanda Hometown Christmas event.
Prior to and during her year as the Outstanding Young Woman, Hannah represented Towanda Jr./Sr. High School. While in high school, she was President of her class, the student council, SADD, and the National Honor Society. Hannah was also Captain of the Quiz League, a member of Scholarship Challenge and the STEM Club, and the student body representative to the Towanda Area School District Comprehensive Plan Committee. Her athletic involvement included soccer and track and field, and she served as Captain of the tennis team.
In her community, Hannah initiated the “Stick to Kindness” project, which promoted positivity. She volunteered at You Too Animal Rescue, Camp Sensation, Child Hunger Outreach Partners, and as an after-school tutor. Hannah also created and organized Safe Trick or Treat for Towanda youth residents, and assisted with blood drives and the Bradford County Regional Arts Council Art Again program.
Hannah was the recipient of several senior year awards, including the RMU Presidential Award, the Rensselaer Medal, RIT Computing Excellence Award, Guthrie Health Professions Scholarship, GTP Math & Science Award, Richard L. Carson Chemistry Award, The DuPont Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics Scholarship, Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, the Ralph V. Martin Family Scholarship, the Ryan Hettich Memorial Award, the Art Department Award, the Good Citizenship Award, the Scholar Athlete Award, and the United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Hannah is currently studying Nursing at Robert Morris University, where she participates in the Women’s Leadership & Mentorship Program; Strong Women, Strong Girls Pittsburgh; the Student Nursing Association of Pennsylvania; the Student Advisory Council for the RMU School of Nursing, Education, and Health Sciences; Club Pickleball; the American Sign Language Club; and the Outdoor Adventure Club.
The theme of this year’s accent on achievement program is “Denim to Diamonds.”
Tickets are currently on sale for $10 each on a pre-pay, pre-pickup basis at the following locations: Miller’s Pharmacy (Wyalusing), The Mad Hatter Café (Athens), and The Flower Shop by Shores Sisters (Wysox). Tickets at the door on the night of the program are $12.
See A12 for this year’s contenstants.
