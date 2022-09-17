Hannah Ryck, the 2022 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman, will be hosting the 2023 OYW program on September 24th at the Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Joining Hannah as co-host is Michelle Wilson Redline, the 2003 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman.

On this night, nineteen young women representing their high schools from Bradford and Sullivan Counties will take the stage to participate in the “Accent on Achievement” program. These young ladies will be judged and awarded scholarships in five categories: scholarship and achievement, interview, performing arts, aerobics and fitness, and presence and presentation. Each category is equal in value so that a well-rounded young woman is chosen as the representative. This year’s finalists will be vying for $15,000 in total cash scholarship monies. Scholarships will also be awarded to the first through fourth runner up winners, along with the 2023 Outstanding Young Woman. The finalists themselves will gift the “Keystone Award” to the young lady within their group that best exemplifies the spirit of the program.