TOWANDA – More than 1,100 years of marriage were celebrated by the parishioners of Saints Peter and Paul parish in Towanda on April 24 at JFK Hall.
Each couple was recognized and photographed. The longest-married couple was Pat and Carol Beirne, celebrating 70 years. Tips were shared for a happy marriage.
DJ Bob and wife Bev Brenner entertained, and Father Ed Michelini provided prizes. He also sang “If You Want to Be Happy” to a receptive audience.
Lively dancing was enjoyed after a delicious lunch prepared by Kathie Dewan and Sandy Kasenga.
