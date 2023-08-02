SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of tools worth over $2,000 at a regional utility company in Forksville Borough, Sullivan County.
Between July 22 to 23, an unknown thief or thieves stole eight tools from Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative, located at 2675 Route 87, according to police. Troopers were informed of the theft on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The combined total value of the stolen tools is $2,492, according to the police report. The stolen items include a Husqvarna chainsaw, Easting clawhammer and a Klein waterproof bag. Also stolen were five Milwaukee products that include an impact driver, Sawzall, 1/4 hex and drill, flashlight and batteries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact state police at (570) 946-4610.
