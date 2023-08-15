generic The Daily Review

Thousands of public school students in Bradford County can access free breakfast following the passage of the 2023-2024 Pennsylvania budget on Aug. 3.

Specifically, a total of 9,116 students in Bradford County are eligible for free breakfast. The overall commonwealth has a total of 1,740,761 students that are eligible. The commonwealth’s estimates are derived from public school enrollment data from the 2022-2023 school year.