Thousands of public school students in Bradford County can access free breakfast following the passage of the 2023-2024 Pennsylvania budget on Aug. 3.
Specifically, a total of 9,116 students in Bradford County are eligible for free breakfast. The overall commonwealth has a total of 1,740,761 students that are eligible. The commonwealth’s estimates are derived from public school enrollment data from the 2022-2023 school year.
The budget includes universal free breakfast for public school students in grades K-12 through a $46.5 million increase. The increase also funds free lunch for 22,000 students eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program.
Within the budget is a $567 million increase in basic education funding, which is the largest of its kind in Pennsylvania history, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. There is also a $50 million increase for special education, as well as $23.5 million allocated for career and technical education.
On Aug. 8, Governor Josh Shapiro spoke about the need for universal free breakfast during his visit to Penn Hills School District in Allegheny County.
“As I’ve traveled Pennsylvania over the past few years, one thing I heard over and over again is about how many kids come to school hungry. Every expert will tell you that you can’t learn on an empty stomach – and we cannot expect kids to learn math and science and English when they haven’t eaten anything all day,” Shapiro said. “That’s why, in my budget address, I called for universal free breakfast to put every kid on the same playing field. This budget delivers on that promise to provide free breakfast to all 1.7 million public school students in Pennsylvania, because our students can’t learn on empty stomachs. Every student in Pennsylvania deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed – and this budget delivers for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.