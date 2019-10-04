Over 170 pieces showcased in Apple and Cheese Art Show

CANTON — A total of 176 pieces of fine art and photography are hung in the Manley Farm House in Canton, framed, judged and ready for show at the Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival this weekend.
As the 30th year of the Apple and Cheese Festival falls back into town, the Apple and Cheese Art Show marks its third decade as well.
Marcie Shinn, co-coordinator of the art show, stated that the show has received an average number of pieces of art this year, with larger than usual numbers of art submissions in the children and teenage artist categories.
Shinn noted that the number of works submitted in the photography category versus the fine arts category often fluctuates with this year boasting abundant photography but half the amount of fine art as usual.
Shinn stated that the 2019 Apple and Cheese Art Show has drawn submissions from artists from as far away as North Carolina, West Virginia, Scranton, Montoursville, Lewisburg and New York State while also highlighting local artisans.
“We love to let people show off what they’ve done,” Shinn said. “It’s not juried, it’s not juried at all so that anyone that’s proud of something, some photograph that they’ve done or a piece of artwork, we hang it up. We just like to have people have that opportunity to see their work up in a professional setting.”
Shinn stated that the show aims to provide an opportunity for all artists, no matter what age, to take part in a public showcase.
“We want to encourage the artists and the photographers and that’s especially why we have started the teenage and the children’s pieces,” she commented.
Don Kline of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania served as the judge for the photography sections this year and Judy Johnston, a Bradford County native who now resides in Lansing, Michigan judged the fine arts categories.
Guests are welcomed to vote which piece of art they feel should be honored with the People’s Choice Award in each age bracket during both Saturday and Sunday of the Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival. Winners will be chosen Sunday afternoon.
