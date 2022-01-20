TOWANDA BOROUGH — A program designed to assist low-income families with their overdue water bills was recently made available to residents.
The Towanda Municipal Authority is now a vendor for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston announced Monday.
LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program to help low-income families pay overdue water bills. Due to it being a grant, recipients do not have to repay the assistance. People can receive up to $2,500 each for their drinking water service and their wastewater service.
Applicants need to have an unpaid water bill, but don’t have to be on public assistance and can either rent or own their home.
Those applying will have to include the names of people in the household, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, proof of income and a recent water bill.
Applications can be obtained online at www.compass.state.pa.us, by calling the Statewide Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 or call PA Relay at 711 for the hearing impaired or in-person at a local county assistance office.
To qualify, applicants must meet the following income guidelines for household size and maximum annual income:
1 — $19,320
2 — $26,130
3 — $32,940
4 — $39,750
5 — $46,560
6 — $53,370
7 — $60,180
8 — $66,990
9 — $73,800
10 — $80,610
For each additional person in the household, add $6,810.
After an application is processed, a written notice will be sent to the applicant that tells them if they qualify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.