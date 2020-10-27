Overton Road to be relocated, permanent repairs in the works

NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — A tentative plan has been made to fix the section of Overton Road that runs through Albany Township into New Albany Borough.
The road was heavily damaged from flooding in 2018. Since then, the district has been working on a solution.
During the borough council meeting on Oct. 21, President Michelle Dunham noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has made some temporary repairs. “They basically made it stable to get to the two properties that the road leads to, but the road will not be open,” she said.
PennDOT Project Manager Christopher Neidig said that some of the early options PennDot discussed ended up not being “viable or feasible.”
Neidig said the project has received conditional federal funding approval. “We are working on completing the environmental document, which takes about 2 to 3 years and then we will work on the final design plans which could take an additional 1 to 1.5 years to complete,” he told The Review.
Initially, PennDOT projected that the repair would take 4 to 5 years. Dunham said that the road rests on top of clay soil, and that the bottom section had previously been known for caving in every year.
“Obviously, it was never as bad as it was in 2018,” she said, “But it’s clay, and clay can only hold so much water before it goes.”
She stated that giving all of Overton Road the stability it needs would cost millions, which has also put a hold on permanent repairs.
Part of the road will not be abandoned, as they considered in 2018. Instead, PennDOT is planning on a relocation to stop the road from caving in from excess water intake in the future. “We are now looking at relocating the roadway to the north of the existing roadway,” Neidig said, “Right now we are tentatively looking to bid the project in 2023.”
