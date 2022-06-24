OWEGO, N.Y. — An Owego, N.Y. man was charged with the murder of a 62-year-old woman Thursday.
John R. Prentice, Jr., 40, was arrested for the murder of Laurie Hawthorne, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges of second degree murder and was brought to the Tioga County Jail Division to await a court arraignment.
The investigation began on June 19 when police were called to 184 Campbell Hill Rd. in the Town of Tioga for a reported death, police said. Hawthorne was found with two gunshot wounds.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police Troop C Major Crimes, New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit, Tioga County District Attorney’s Office and Tioga County Coroner’s Office.
