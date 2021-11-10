SMITHFIELD — There will be a new member of the Athens School Board representing Region III as write-in candidate Michael Owen has defeated incumbent school board President John Johnson.
Bradford County Elections Director Renee Smithkors recently confirmed that Owen received 411 of the 446 write-in votes cast on Tuesday. That was enough to beat the 390 votes that Johnson received.
Johnson has been on the school board for five years and served as its president over the last four years.
Owen is a 2001 graduate of Athens Area High School and a lifelong resident of Ridgebury.
Region III of the Athens Area School District covers Smithfield, Ulster and Ridgebury.
