Local state Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) announced thatfederal COVID-19 relief funding is making its way to Bradford County health care facilities.
“This funding is going to be well spent on retention and recruitment efforts to ensure residents will continue to receive quality medical care at facilities in Bradford County,” said Pickett. “Nurses and other hospital employees have worked so hard during the pandemic, and they should be rewarded in this way for their lifesaving service to our communities.”
Five local facilities will receive funds from this allocation.
- Bradford Recovery Center LLC will receive $135,802
- Children’s Center for Treatment and Education has been granted $70,092
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre will receive $919,593
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus will receive $59,786
- Guthrie Troy Community Hospital will get $180,692
On Wednesday Governor Wolf signed House Bill 253, a bipartisan bill with unanimous backing from the Pennsylvania legislature, to allocate $225 million in federal funds to shore up Pennsylvania’s healthcare system. $100 million will go towards staff recruitment and retention to acute care, critical access, and children’s hospitals. Another $110 million will help fund staff recruitment and retention in medical assistance hospitals, critical access hospitals, and inpatient and residential health facilities. The final $15 million will be made available to the state nurse loan forgiveness program.
Owlett highlighted the strain of the pandemic on rural areas.
“Hospitals across the state have been hit very hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has been especially challenging for the small rural hospitals like those in our districts,” Owlett declared. “They truly answer the call, not just during COVID-19 for the past two years, but each and every day. This is a much-needed and well-deserved investment that will help them continue their mission of caring for the citizens of rural Pennsylvania.”
Owlett and Pickett specified that the funds cannot be spent on hospital executive salaries or administration staff, it can only be directed to nurses and other hospital employees.
