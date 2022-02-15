State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) has announced his intention to run for reelection to the 68th legislative district that currently includes all of Tioga and portions of both Bradford and Potter Counties. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Call for Common Sense.”
“Common sense is something that we don’t see much of these days in politics. In the last two years, we have experienced how emotional politics directly impacts our everyday life. It is time to bring back common sense in every aspect of our government,” he said.
When asked how will this be effective in Harrisburg, Owlett replied, “Nearly every week of session, I spend considerable time and energy stopping initiatives that are designed to raise your taxes, take away your second amendment, undermine election integrity, and ultimately take away freedom just to name a few. Someone must be the voice of reason. We cannot be afraid to Call for Common Sense to ensure our kids have the same opportunities we have been blessed with.”
Owlett has been incredibly active not only with legislation, but also working hard to help with economic development in the Northern Tier.
Susan Kefover who serves as the executive director of the FUND for Northern Tier Development, shared, “Clint is a problem solver, get it done representative.”
Matt DeCamp, a business man from Wellsboro, shared just how encouraging it has been to see Owlett grow into this position.
“I knew Clint was the right choice for our area four years ago. It has been great to see our district continue to have such a hard worker and someone with values in Harrisburg.” It was also noted, “He has been even more involved and committed than I anticipated.”
Owlett also thanked his constituents for the opportunity they have given him.
“Every time I drive to Harrisburg or step into a district office, I’m humbled that you entrusted me with this incredible responsibility.” He went on to say, “I would value the opportunity to continue to be your voice and manage your office for another term.”
It is also important to note that every 10 years after the census, the district lines are redrawn. The map that has been approved takes Representative Owlett out of Potter County and increases his representation in Bradford County. While these maps could be challenged in court due to the gerrymandering that has taken place in and surrounding urban areas, the current map shows the 68th legislative district in all of Tioga and about half of western Bradford County.
Owlett encourages everyone to visit his campaign page, www.owlettforparep.com, and Friends of Clint Owlett on Facebook for more information about the Call for Common Sense campaign this year.
