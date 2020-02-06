Owlett announces re-election campaign to the PA House

State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) has announced his re-election campaign to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“It truly is an honor to serve Tioga, Bradford, and Potter counties as their representative,” Owlett said in the kick-off of his re-election campaign. “I made a promise to work hard for all the constituents of the 68th district and make sure they had a solid voice in Harrisburg. I hope to continue to work hard for the people of these communities.”
Owlett has sponsored 19 pieces of legislation and worked seven bills through committee, four through the House, and one signed into law in the past year.
His leading achievement this year was to establish the Dairy Investment Fund that was designed to invest $5 million into Pennsylvania’s dairy industry. He worked hard to make sure this money will be used to support Pennsylvania dairies.
Owlett said, “Early on I decided to be an extremely engaged legislator. In fact, I reached out to our leadership and asked for a little guidance. They said, ‘Get busy!’ So, that’s what I did.”
Owlett has been actively involved and committed to the community, meeting with hundreds of constituents to better take on the challenges of the 68th District.
Tioga County Farmer, Johnny Painter commented, “I knew Clint would work hard and serve the community well, but he sure has exceeded my expectations. He’s a true community servant.”
Tioga County resident Blake Maxson also commented, “I see Clint everywhere! It is so nice to have a representative that is so accessible.”
Owlett said he plans to continue to battle the opioid and addiction epidemic, support and defend Pennsylvania agriculture, create an environment for business growth both large and small, and support responsible oil and gas extraction. In addition, he stated that he is committed to making sure your tax dollars are spent in a responsible manner during the budget process.
Owlett concluded, “I would value the opportunity and privilege to work for this amazing district for another term. My work has just begun. I’m looking forward to continuing as the next generation with the same values.”
To learn more about the process or sign a petition to make sure Owlett is on the ballot, follow his Facebook page at Owlett for PA Rep or email owlettforparep@gmail.com.
