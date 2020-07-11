Owlett appointed to PA House Judiciary Committee

The 68th Legislative District is now represented on the Judicial Committee of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives as State Representative Clint Owlett (R-68) has been appointed to serve on the committee.
Owlett stated that there has been a “shuffle with leadership, chairmanships and committees” in the house after Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-28) stepped down from his role.
Due to this “shuffle,” Owlett was approached about joining the Judiciary Committee and agreed after ensuring he would not be required to give up his seat on the committees he already serves on, including the committees of agriculture and rural affairs, appropriations, game and fisheries, health, joint legislative air and water pollution control and conservation.
Owlett explained that the House Judiciary Committee deals with issues including criminal justice reform, law enforcement, family law, sex offenses, judicial reforms, animal cruelty, crime victims, juvenile justice, firearms.
“I’ll be making sure that we support and defend the second amendment, and making sure we support good policy that creates law and order here in the commonwealth,” Owlett said.
“It’s an honor to be given this opportunity to make sure North-Central PA has a voice on Judiciary,” he continued. “It has been my goal to get very involved in the legislative process in all my committees. I’ll be looking for ways to make sure our area has their concerns and voice heard on all the policy issues that come through Judiciary. It’s an honor to serve the good folks of the 68th district and make sure that rural Pennsylvania has a solid voice at the table.”
