Legislation sponsored by state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) designed to protect children of parents struggling with substance abuse disorders has officially been signed into law.
House Bill 253, according to Owlett, would “finally establish a dedicated task force whose sole focus is identifying strategies to help not only infants and children impacted by their parents’ drug abuse but the parents themselves.”
Objectives of the task force would include improving safety, well-being and permanency of substance-exposed infants and you children who had seen the adverse affects of parental substance abuse. The task force will also be directed to make recommendations to prevent substance-exposed infants and to improve outcomes for pregnant and parenting women working to recover from addiction.
According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 2,140 infants in Pennsylvania were born with neonatal abstinence syndrome in 2018. NAS is a group of conditions caused by an infant facing withdrawal from drugs they were exposed to in the womb. Of the 1,926 infants with NAS that were tested in 2018, 84% of thosetested were positive for drug exposure, with the vast majority of those testing positive for opioids.
“But these are not just ‘cases’ and ‘statistics.’ They are real, little human beings who come into this world deserving of all the love and care they need to survive and thrive,” Owlett asserted. “This bill is about supporting those children and their families. These babies are truly innocent victims of the opiod abuse crisis. We have the data that demonstrates how pervasive this problem is, but it’s not worth anything if we don’t use it to help these children.”
Owlett’s bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday.
