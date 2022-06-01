State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) is looking forward to working on multiple policies in his new term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after winning the Republican primary unopposed in May. He will also run unopposed in the November general election.
He stated that it feels good to get past the primary phase of elections so that he can continue working on policy issues that effect his district.
“I think being unopposed allows me to stay focused on the issues at hand and the work that we are doing,” he said. “We will continue to work on the creeks, streams and flooding issues to properly maintain them and protect lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.”
On May 24, the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee approved a set of bills crafted by Owlett and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) that address flooding in the Northern Tier.
House Bill 2404, which is sponsored by Owlett, would allow local governments to apply for a permit for stream maintenance of 10 years. The permit would grant an affirmative duty to the local government entity to properly maintain the streams and would not require the local government to get pre-approval for maintenance projects.
Pickett’s House Bill 2405 would create a program that allows counties to opt in to address stream hazards by allowing for emergency maintenance permits in consultation with their county conservation district. This is modeled after a pilot project that has proven successful in Bradford County.
Owlett stated that the bills will have to go through second and third consideration in the House and eventually go through the Senate to be made into law.
“I’m hoping that if we don’t get them finished up in this session, we’ll put them back on the docket and press very early on in the next session and see if we can get them done,” he said.
The November general election will be followed by a reorganization in December and then a swearing-in ceremony in early January, which will start the next session for elected officials who will represent redistricted areas.
On Feb. 4, Pennsylvania’s Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved new legislative district maps. The state draws new district maps every 10 years to reflect any population changes and Owlett’s district has featured changes as a result. The new map has increased the 68th district with an expansion into south central Bradford County to gain nine municipalities that include the townships of Burlington, Franklin, Leroy, Monroe, North Towanda, Overton and Towanda, and the boroughs of Burlington and Monroe. However, the small area of Potter County that he once represented is now part of the 67th district.
“I’m excited about the new district. It’s an opportunity to get to know some new folks,” Owlett expressed. “It’s sad to have a shift, but for me and my district it wasn’t a huge one as far as who I’m representing in the region.”
He stated that although he doesn’t have a lot of control over redistricting, he is still excited to hear constituents’ needs in their local communities.
Other issues that he hopes to prioritize next session include expanding mental health resources.
“Specifically, House Bill 2468 would be legislation that offers grants for student mental health,” Owlett said.
He will also continue focusing on the opioid task force he helped create through House Bill 253. It established the task force that focuses on identifying strategies to help children and parents struggling with substance abuse. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Jan. 26. He stated that reports created by the task force will be completed at the end of this year.
“I’m hoping to take some of the suggestions from the reports and draft some policy initiative and figure out some things that we as a state can do to better help people,” he said.
