Owlett Named to Center for Dairy Excellence Board

HARRISBURG – Local state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) has been appointed to the board of directors for the Center for Dairy Excellence.
“I am honored by the opportunity to support and advocate for an industry that is at the heart and soul of our region and the Commonwealth,” Owlett said. “At a time when our dairy farmers are continuing to struggle, the work of the center is more important than ever. I look forward to being a part of those efforts.”
Owlett has made support of the state’s dairy industry a top priority since being elected to the state House in 2018. He sponsored the law creating the state’s Dairy Investment Program, which is designed to help dairy farmers take advantage of growth opportunities in the industry.
The Center for Dairy Excellence is a nonprofit organization initiated by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in 2004. It brings together people from more than 40 different dairy organizations in Pennsylvania with the goal of enhancing the profitability of the dairy industry by empowering people, creating partnerships, and increasing the availability and use of resources.
Owlett is serving on the board as the representative of the General Assembly. He replaces Rep. Mark Keller (R-Perry), who has been serving on the board since 2010. Keller is retiring at the end of the current legislative session in November.
To learn more about the Center for Dairy Excellence, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org.
