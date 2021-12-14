State representatives are happy with the passing of a bill that aims to give Pennsylvanians more access to high-speed internet service on Monday.
The House approved legislation authored by three Northern Tier lawmakers to better coordinate and handle funding for the state’s efforts.
House Bill 2071, sponsored by Reps. Martin Causer (R-67), Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110), would establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to facilitate funds anticipated through a federal infrastructure bill recently approved by Congress.
Pennsylvania is expected to receive at least $100 million initially with the potential to obtain more after the authority develops a statewide plan for broadband expansion.
“It is more important than ever to get quality broadband service out to our unserved and underserved communities here in the Northern Tier and across the state,” Pickett said. “It is encouraging to see this level of support and investment in an initiative that is truly vital to the success of rural Pennsylvania.”
Under the bill, the authority would serve as a single point of contact for parties interested in developing broadband or having broadband developed, helping to minimize duplication and maximize the use of existing infrastructure.
The authority would also be charged with identifying access to funding sources and help coordinate joint efforts for broadband buildout.
“This type of coordination is just what we need to finally get broadband service to the ‘last mile,’” Owlett said. “We’ve made some progress here and there over the last few years but having this single entity to actually award funding and coordinate deployment should be a game changer.”
Causer stated that passage was a big step providing broadband across commonwealth, especially for education, farmers and hospitals.
The lawmakers noted the law creating the authority would sunset after six years and now the bill must go to the Senate for consideration.
