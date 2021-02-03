Bradford County state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68), along with state Rep. Martin Causer (R-67) are calling on the Pennsylvania Department of Health to make sure there is a sufficient amount of COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania’s rural communities.
In their recent public push, the lawmakers cited a recent report that showed Pennsylvania 44th in the nation when it comes to vaccines administered versus how many have been received. They said this was unacceptable.
“Now that the administration has expanded its guidelines to make people age 65 and over, as well as people with high-risk conditions, eligible for a vaccine, there is a growing frustration with the lack of availability in communities across the Northern Tier,” Owlett said. “While supply is an issue across the state and the nation, our commonwealth ranks very poorly in the amount of vaccine administered in comparison to what’s been received. We must do better.”
They noted that the state currently offers no central registry, leaving people who are interested in getting the vaccine to go through their primary doctor.
The three lawmakers are cosponsors of House Bill 326, which would bring in the National Guard to help with vaccine distribution through mass distribution sites in each county while also helping local health officials.
“Our rural hospitals are working diligently on administering the vaccine as soon as they receive it. However, the Department of Health is unprepared when it comes to distributing the vaccine to rural areas,” said Pickett. “Our county emergency centers are working to keep people informed, but again, they are not getting up-to-date and timely information on the product. Changing directives on eligibility leads to false information and further anxiety for those seeking to get vaccinated. We need much better coordination by the Wolf administration, and if that requires assistance from the Pennsylvania National Guard, then so be it.”
They hope the bill can advance to the state Senate this week.
Meanwhile, the House Health Committee will be holding a hearing this morning about vaccine distribution with health care providers and officials from the Department of Health. It will be streamed live starting at 8 a.m. on PAHouseGOP.com.
Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of vaccinations, which is focused on those working in various health care capacities, those who could potentially transmit disease from health care workers or patients, those 65 and older, or individuals between the ages of 16 and 64 who have high-risk conditions such as cancer, COPD, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, Down syndrome, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, who smoke, have type 2 diabetes, or are immunocompromised, according to the Department of Health.
Phase 1B will focus on first responders, those working in congregate settings not included in the previous phase, educators, correctional officers, postal workers, those working in food and agriculture, church workers, public transit, and child and adult caregivers.
