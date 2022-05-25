A set of bills created to address serious flooding in the Northern Tier have gained approval from the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Tuesday. State Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) crafted the bills to help their districts when natural disasters strike.
“We have taken a major step forward today with the approval of these bills,” Owlett said.
He thanked Northern Tier officials, landowners and farmers for their testimonies in front of the House Majority Policy Committee late last year and this committee last month on the issue.
“Flooding threatens lives and livelihoods in communities across the state. Better maintenance of our creeks and streams will, without a doubt, help mitigate those threats,” he said.
The bills would help local leaders who know their communities, roadways and waterways fix those issues and avoid property damage or loss of life, according to Owlett.
Last December, property owners and municipal officials helped offer solutions to avoiding stream destruction from storms during the House Majority Policy Committee hearing in Tioga County, Pickett stated.
“Many good proposals were given, which resulted in this package of eight creek and stream maintenance bills,” she said. “The proposals complement each other in solving many of these problems for landowners. In particular, they would empower local officials to make decisions on a timely basis to allow for quick remediation and debris removal as preventative action.”
Owlett and Pickett thanked committee Chairman Daryl Metcalfe (R-12) and committee members for supporting two particular bills.
House Bill 2404, which is sponsored by Owlett, would allow local governments to apply for a permit for stream maintenance of 10 years. The permit would grant an affirmative duty to the local government entity to properly maintain the streams and would not require the local government to get pre-approval for maintenance projects.
Pickett’s House Bill 2405 would create a program that allows counties to opt in to address stream hazards by allowing for emergency maintenance permits in consultation with their county conservation district. This is modeled after a pilot project that has proven successful in Bradford County.
“It is encouraging to see these bills moving forward as we take our first major steps toward correcting these issues affecting so many people and communities across the state,” Owlett said.
