State Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) have voiced their concerns with Pennsylvania’s new legislative district maps that were approved by a state panel on Feb. 4.
The Legislative Reapportionment Commission is the panel that consisted of the majority and minority leaders in both chambers of the General Assembly along with Mark Nordenberg, the independent chair. The panel approved the maps with the chair joining them in a 4-1 vote.
Pennsylvania draws new district maps every 10 years to reflect any population changes and due to population decreases across the commonwealth in the 2010s, it will lose one of its 18 congressional seats, according to Spotlight PA.
Owlett stated that while some redrawn areas make sense, he said others have been gerrymandered in favor of Democrats.
“Through this whole process, Nordenberg has taken it upon himself to draw these lines and did not engage like he should have,” Owlett said.
Redistricting advocates said that changes only seem severe because the map reverses decades of gerrymandering in favor of Republicans. Nonpartisan analyses show that the state House map approved Friday improves upon neutral fairness criteria and still has a Republican bias, according to reporting from Spotlight PA.
“We are working on a constitutional amendment that would change the whole process and actually put citizens in a better place to have a voice on how maps are drawn,” Owlett said. “I think that’s important instead of one person being selected from the Supreme Court to do it.”
In addition, Owlett questioned the accuracy of the 2020 census due to it taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given what we are seeing on the ground with real estate and opportunities in the area, I’m just not sure that we have decreased in population,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily the case.”
The new map has increased Owletts’s district overall with an expansion into south central Bradford County to gain nine municipalities.
Owlett would pick up the following Bradford County townships and boroughs if the new maps stay the same: The townships of Burlington, Franklin, Leroy, Monroe, North Towanda, Overton and Towanda, and the boroughs of Burlington and Monroe.
“I’m happy to represent and have had great relationships with our commissioners and those in Bradford County,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to represent more townships and to make their voices known in Harrisburg.”
However, the small area of Potter County that he once represented is now part of the 67th district.
“I’m obviously going to miss our friends in Potter County if these lines stand, but I always look forward to the opportunity to represent the folks in Bradford and Tioga counties.”
Pickett’s district will decrease in size with parts of central Bradford County being included in Owlett’s district. She will also lose Sullivan County and parts of Susquehanna County, but gain Wyoming County.
“The proposed changes are a little bittersweet because I really enjoyed representing Sullivan County and will miss it,” she said. “If the changes stand, then I will work just as hard to represent the great Wyoming County.”
Pickett said that she doesn’t want communities with similar interests to be split up, which can often happen with redistricting. She stated that although Bradford hasn’t worked as closely with Wyoming as it traditionally has with Sullivan, both still have enough in common and will receive great representation in Harrisburg.
She stated that the changes are not absolute yet due to possible litigation coming to challenge the panel’s new maps.
Anyone can bring a challenge to either map directly to the state Supreme Court over the next 30 days, which, based on Republican opposition, is expected to happen, according to Spotlight PA.
On Tuesday, Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough recommended a Republican-supported congressional map to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that was passed by the General Assembly, but vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. She was going to pick the final map until the Supreme Court accepted a request to take over the process. The Supreme Court accepted a request from some of the original petitioners in early February to select the final map as the commonwealth approaches deadlines for the May primary.
Candidates can begin circulating nominating petitioners on Feb. 15, however, they will likely begin doing so without finalized districts. McCullough recommended moving the start date to March 1.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments Feb. 18.
