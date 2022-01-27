One of Bradford County’s state representatives is looking forward to a productive year that will hopefully produce positive legislation for local residents.
During an interview Tuesday, state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) discussed how he is focused on two main legislative priorities for this year when it comes to school choice and meaningful access to creeks and streams.
Owlett wants parents to have more decisions in their children’s education and has helped create a bill to provide additional funding options.
“Specifically, the bill would provide a lifeline scholarship to students in the bottom 15% of performing schools,” he said. “These kids feel stuck and I talked with a number of them and their parents, so providing options is going to be a big deal.”
The bill would allow parents to have the state portion of the funding and make a choice of what they want for curriculum and tuition. Only the the state portion would be utilized, while, federal and local money would stay with local school districts.
He is hopeful that a vote will be made early this year in the House and the bill will eventually be put on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk to sign into law.
The other bill he is working on would provide meaningful access to creeks and streams, which was inspired by a hearing on stream maintenance that he hosted last December. The hearing was held in Wellsboro as a response to last year’s flooding in the Northern Tier.
Owlett was also influenced by Bradford County’s Emergency Stream Intervention Pilot Program, which cleans up and fixes streams that suffer flood damage, according to the county’s conservation district website.
“We want to see if there is a way to make that into a statewide policy,” he said. “Rep. (Tina) Pickett and I are working together on some of those bills, which is really important.”
He is also looking into standing permits for creeks and streams, and maintaining channels that bridges are designed to take from water.
“We had an example in Tioga County where, because of lack of maintenance for decades, the channel had moved completely and now the water was hitting this bridge at a different angle than what it was engineered to do,” he said. “The bridge failed and it fell into the creek, which is unacceptable.”
He wants to give access to the owners of infrastructure so they can do proper maintenance. He’s also optimistic about wide support in the General Assembly.
“We had about 11 or 12 members of the House travel to Tioga County and sit in on this policy hearing,” he said. “That is an amazing amount of members that are engaged in a really important issue.”
Owlett wrote the governor a letter two weeks ago with testimony and pictures from the hearing and asked him to be engage on the issue. While he said he won’t wait for the governor’s response, the invitation is there for him to collaborate with lawmakers.
“We are going to move forward and bring about the changes that people are asking for,” he said.
Owlett stated that he and other lawmakers continue work on election integrity, specifically on a bill to cut private funding from the election process
“That is a huge priority going into this year as well,” he said. “We got that bill through the House and hopefully we can get it through the Senate and to the governor.”
Owlett stated that a key part of getting things accomplished in the General Assembly is reaching across the aisle for bipartisan support, and that he has a Democratic colleague who is signed onto the bill that is in Philadelphia.
“I’m a Republican from a rural area working with an urban Democrat on legislation that effects both of our districts,” he said.
Two years ago he invited state Rep. Danilo Burgos (D-197) to Bradford County to visit a local farm due to his position on the Agricultural Committee.
“From that visit, he and I have become friends and are trying to figure out ways to work together,” Owlett said. “He is signed onto the school choice bill and although we don’t see eye to eye on everything, we can find common ground and help each other.”
He is also currently working on about 19 to 20 bills that were inspired by ideas from people in his district.
