Owlett promotes bills increasing state energy production, reduce Russian dependence

Due to Russia’s recent aggression against Ukraine, one state representative for Bradford County seeks to limit oil reliance on that nation and increase local production.
State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), along with over a dozen other representatives, promoted bills that would maximize Pennsylvania’s energy production at the state House Tuesday.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made clear the devastating consequences of many countries relying on a geopolitical foe for their energy needs,” Owlett said. “Thankfully, we have the means within our Commonwealth and nation to increase our domestic production to become energy independent here in America and to provide our resources to help power our allies throughout the world.”
Pennsylvania has been limited in extracting oil and gas from state lands due to a moratorium placed on new leases by Gov. Tom Wolf, according to Owlett. He plans to introduce legislation lifting that moratorium to allow the lease of subsurface rights.
“We can preserve our state lands just as they are now by requiring that the surface well site be placed outside of state property,” Owlett said. “The revenue generated from leasing the subsurface rights will create a vital, continuous source of money that will be used to promote and protect our environment in Pennsylvania, but most importantly put us on a path where we as a country are not relying on Russian gas. This is a policy the governor can and should make now if he truly wants to live up to his commitment to support Ukraine.”
Owlett stated that around 40% of Russia’s government funding comes from its oil and gas exports. Russian revenue from those exports are funding the unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which is an important reason to stop purchasing Russian energy, Owlett argued.
“It’s long past time our Commonwealth and our country work toward energy independence and free ourselves from relationships with countries like Russia that have no respect for freedom, democracy or human life,” he added.
