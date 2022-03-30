Owlett’s scholarship bill earns approval from education committee

Students are one step closer to accessing scholarships to help advance their education in Pennsylvania.
A bill providing scholarships to students who attend Pennsylvania’s lowest performing schools was approved on Tuesday by the House Education Committee, according to the bill’s prime sponsor state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68).
“Where a student lives should never determine his or her chances for academic success,” Owlett said. “We owe it to our kids – the future leaders of this Commonwealth and this country – to provide the tools they and their families need to maximize their education.”
House Bill 2169 would establish the Lifeline Scholarship to give qualified students and parents the resources to pursue a high-quality education that meets their needs. Under the bill, parents with school-aged children in grades first through 12th grade that live in a district school in the bottom 15% of performance metrics. Those metrics are based on state testing and students would be eligible to receive a scholarship to offset costs associated with choosing an alternative academic setting that meets their child’s individual learning needs.
Owlett stated that he made phone calls to students and parents who were recipients of scholarships in the Philadelphia area. He discovered that many students were only eligible for some scholarships if their their name was put into a lottery system.
“Literally their name was drawn. That was the determining factor of their education,” Owlett stated to the House Education Committee. “This experience changed my life. I found myself shocked that the current situation in Pennsylvania is that we have kids stuck in schools that have been failing for years and sometimes decades, and not just in the Philadelphia area.”
He stated that he was equally shocked that many kids and parents want to leave failing school districts that they feel stuck in.
“House Bill 2169 is designed to be a lifeline for these students. Their zip code should not determine the quality of their education,” he said.
When it comes to higher education, Owlett stated that any extra money leftover after students graduate could be utilized by them for trade or tech schools in Pennsylvania.
“This bill gives money to schools to correct the issues, while putting parents and students in the driver’s seat immediately,” he said.
If a student and his or her family would choose to take the Lifeline Scholarship, the student would receive only the state portion of funding to use toward an education elsewhere. The federal funds and local property tax funds would stay with the school district, giving it more money to invest in improvements that would better serve its remaining students and ultimately help it climb out of the low performance metrics.
“There are some really great schools across the Commonwealth – including several in the district I serve – that are doing a great job for their students,” Owlett said. “The challenge is, every child deserves to attend a great school but too many are unable to do so simply because of where they live.
Support for Education Opportunity Accounts like the one Owlett is proposing for Pennsylvania is growing, driven in part by parents’ and students’ experiences with education during the pandemic. In a poll conducted earlier this year, 83% of people surveyed voiced support for giving parents the right to remove their children from a failing public school and enroll them in a school that is succeeding academically. Notably, the support is bipartisan, with 91% of Republicans and 75% of Democrats, as well as 84% of Independents, agreeing with giving parents and students more opportunity to pursue a better education option.
The next step for the bill’s passage is to go to the full House for consideration.
