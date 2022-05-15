Owlett’s scholarship bill receives House approval

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) that would give scholarships to students has been approved by the state House of Representatives.
House Bill 2169 would create the Lifeline Scholarship for qualified students, which they can use to pursue high-quality education. Parents may also be eligible to receive the scholarship to offset costs for choosing a different school that helps their child’s learning needs. Recipients would include parents of school-aged children living within the attendance area of a district school in the bottom 15% of performance metrics based on state testing. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
“Making sure all students of the commonwealth have access to a quality education is vital to their success and the success of this great state,” Owlett said. “We have known for decades that we have failing schools, and we have done nothing about it. Until today.”
Recipients would only get the state portion of funding to use toward an education elsewhere. Federal and local property tax funds would stay with the school district. This would allow more investments to be made for any needed improvements for remaining students.
Owlett stated that support for Education Opportunity Accounts like his are growing. In a poll conducted earlier this year, 83% of people surveyed stated that parents have the right to enroll their children in a different school to help them academically succeed.
“We have many outstanding schools in our Commonwealth, but we cannot ignore those that are failing,” Owlett said. “More importantly, we cannot ignore the students who are stuck in those schools with no other options. They don’t have time to wait for their schools to get better. They need our help now.”
