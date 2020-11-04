State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) has been reelected to serve in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for another term.
Owlett secured his seat in the House with a 91.75% lead over libertarian contender Noyes Lawton as of midnight.
Owlett received 15,273 votes as of midnight, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State, with 15,175 votes being made on election day and 98 votes being made by mail.
Lawton received 8.25%, or 1,374 votes with 1,358 made on election day and 16 being made by mail.
“It’s been an honor to serve this district for the past two and a half years and I look forward to making sure we continue to have a solid voice in Harrisburg,” said Owlett in a press release Tuesday night.. “I’m humbled by the support we have had from the community and the responsibility that has been entrusted to me.”
Owlett currently sits on the appropriations, judiciary, agriculture and rural affairs, health, and game and fisheries committees. Owlett said he hopes to remain on these committees.
“These are very powerful committees that have given our area a seat at the table during key conversations around the success of rural Pennsylvania,” Owlett said.
He plans to keep his offices operating as they have been, which Owlett said would continue the outstanding service they provide the community on state related issues.
“The road will be long and hard as we recover and rebuild after COVID, but our relationships and our support for each other will be key to our success. We must put differences aside and all pull in the same direction to make sure we can hand the next generation what was given to us -an opportunity to follow our dreams and stand for what is true, right, and just,” Owlett said.
In other district contests:
- 110th Legislative District: Incumbent Tina Pickett (R) was the likely winner over libertarian challenger Lawrence Frey III with 88.11% of the vote.
- 23rd Senatorial District: Incumbent Gene Yaw (R) was the likely winner over Democratic challenger Jaclyn Baker with 72.28% of the vote.
