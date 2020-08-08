Local state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) and state Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) are proposing a way to use at least some of the $1 billion in federal CARES Act money sitting idle in Harrisburg — Back on Track scholarships to help student learning in grades kindergarten through 12th.
As the lawmakers announced Senate Bill 1230 and House Bill 2696 Thursday, they noted the impacts on learning some students faced when schools were closed last spring due to COVID-19, forcing educators to scramble to implement remote learning to finish out the school year. Although some students continued to thrive in the new environment, they said those who struggled could continue to face challenges in the fall, warranting additional tutoring.
As is currently proposed, these $1,000 scholarships, which would be prioritized for low-income families, could also help with student costs related to counseling, supplies, services for students with special needs, or even private school tuition, taking into account the financial impact COVID-19 has had on some parents as well and the need for consistency during these uncertain times.
“With the new school year quickly approaching, we must embrace new solutions to get Pennsylvania students back on track academically,” Owlett said in his co-sponsorship memo.
