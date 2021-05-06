Owner hopes for halt to Troy SD eminent domain consideration on property

TROY – The owner of a John Street property the Troy Area School District is targeting for an eminent domain acquisition pleaded with the school district Tuesday to not move forward with the purchase – or at least to sit down for negotiations.
Sean Marren, who lives at the 57 John St. property, apologized for any inconvenience his lack of a response to previous correspondence caused the district. Marren said he didn’t realize what would transpire by just ignoring the purchase offers.
“I had received two letters from Cassi’s (district Solicitor Cassi Blaney) law office simply explaining that there was an offer for $4,500 more than I paid for the property and a line where I would sign if I accepted,” Marren explained. “So, to me, to my knowledge, there was no indication that this was a pressing concern. I viewed it similarly to, as I’m sure you guys can relate, an unsolicited credit card offer.”
Marren noted that he only became aware of the district’s consideration to use eminent domain last week when someone notified him about a March news article published about the issue.
In that article, school board member Darren Roy explained that the district had run out of storage space due to the mass stockpiling of COVID-19 supplies and were concerned about safety regarding potential fumes from equipment currently stored under classrooms. The district also considered moving its agriculture education program to the property to house projects such as a garden or greenhouse.
Marren said he was “flabbergasted” when he read the article since he moved to the Troy area thinking he could live there undisturbed.
With what the school district was offering for the property, he explained, “I am reasonable, and if it is in the best interest of the school district, I’d be happy to open negotiations. But for $4,500 more than I paid, it’s not worth the disruption it would cause my life to get up and leave.”
According to Marren, the building had been an annex to a Guthrie facility that was torn down before the Dollar General was built.
“There was no electrical, there was no gas, there was no water, there was no waste, and I had to spend thousands of dollars to get all of those services brought into that building. And in order for me to do my job, I ran professional grade internet networking equipment. … It would have to be a substantial offer for me to stop everything I’m doing in my life right now and pack up my belongings. It took me three years to find that property.”
Marren, who travels throughout the northeast as a field engineer and trainer for a medical equipment manufacturer, hoped the eminent domain proceedings were only initiated around a wrongful assumption that the building was being used as a residential dwelling.
Speaking in support of Marren, Troy Borough Tax Collector Will Hawrylo asked the school board if they could find a different solution, such as a shed or other structure on school grounds, a garage that’s been vacant for years next to the Pump N Pantry on Elmira Street, or some of the vacant buildings along Canton Street.
“I don’t think this is right, I don’t think this is fair, first of all, for a $4,500 over your purchase price cost, to say this is enough to satisfy what he has done as far as closing costs for the property, plus he has to buy another property, moving expenses.” said Hawrylo. “He’s going to need time from work.”
Marren had also voiced his concerns during a committee meeting earlier that afternoon. When he asked if the board had a decision Tuesday evening, Blaney said they hadn’t had the chance to discuss the issue by that time.
“The district is certainly looking to have a resolution to this problem said and done before winter, so within the next month we need to move forward in some way or somehow,” she said. “But that is a conversation I need to have with the board.”
