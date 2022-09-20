Back by popular demand, the 2023 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman Program will be facilitating the “People’s Choice Award” activity. This award is primarily a “fun” fundraiser which benefits the Local Scholarship Fund. The winner’s picture will be posted on the “People’s Choice Award Board” in the auditorium lobby at the conclusion of the program. It will not be announced on stage, as it is not part of the actual program.

This is how the People’s Choice Award will work: Each finalist will have a decorated container with her name and picture on it. Each vote will cost $1.00 or 6 votes for $5.00. For each vote, a piece of candy will be placed in the container of the finalist they are voting for. Voting will take place in the auditorium lobby and will only be open before the program and during the first intermission.