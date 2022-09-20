Back by popular demand, the 2023 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman Program will be facilitating the “People’s Choice Award” activity. This award is primarily a “fun” fundraiser which benefits the Local Scholarship Fund. The winner’s picture will be posted on the “People’s Choice Award Board” in the auditorium lobby at the conclusion of the program. It will not be announced on stage, as it is not part of the actual program.
This is how the People’s Choice Award will work: Each finalist will have a decorated container with her name and picture on it. Each vote will cost $1.00 or 6 votes for $5.00. For each vote, a piece of candy will be placed in the container of the finalist they are voting for. Voting will take place in the auditorium lobby and will only be open before the program and during the first intermission.
The finalist with the most candy in their container will be the “People’s Choice Award” Winner. The winner will receive a gift card and each finalist will take her container of candy home.
So if you are attending the 2023 Bradford/Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman Program, be sure to bring some extra dollar bills (or fives, tens, twenties) along to vote for the “People’s Choice” in support of the scholarship fund.
The program, sponsored by the Towanda Lions Club, is being held September 24, 2022 at the Towanda Jr/Sr High School Auditorium, beginning at 6:30 PM. Please note time change. Tickets are on sale for $10.00 each on a pre-pay, pre-pickup basis and are available September 6-22nd at the following locations: “The Flower Shop by Shores Sisters” in Wysox, “Miller’s Pharmacy” in Wyalusing, and the “Mad Hatter Café” in Athens. Tickets are also available by calling Debbie at 607-857-0276. Tickets purchased at the door will be $12.00.
