OYW set for another year with modified program

Emily Lewis, the 2020 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman, will be hosting a modified 2021 OYW program at the end of September.
Sixteen young women representing their high schools from Bradford and Sullivan Counties will take the stage to participate in the “Accent on Achievement” program. These young ladies will be judged and awarded scholarships in four categories: scholarship and achievement, interview, and performing arts, which will be valued at thirty percent each, and an onstage question which will be valued at 10%.
Scholarship monies will be awarded to the winners of each category. Scholarships will also be awarded to the first through fourth runner-up winners, along with the 2021 Outstanding Young Woman.
The Sue Stanton Community Service award will also be given to one of the young women that evening. The award is a testament to Sue Stanton’s avid support of the Junior Miss and OYW scholarship programs. The award recipient is selected by Sue’s family and is the finalist who has dedicated exceptional time and effort to a variety of community service activities, above and beyond expectation, and has made an impact on the lives of others.
Prior to and during her year as the Outstanding Young Woman, Lewis represented Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. During her senior year, she served as captain of the volleyball team, for which she was named Defensive Player of the Year and District IV Sportsman of the Year. She was also nominated to the NTL Second Team All-Stars, Regional Second Team All-Stars, and NTL Academic All-Stars. Emily participated in senior chorus, was president of Early Morning Jazz, and performed in the spring musical. An FBLA state qualifier, she was student council president and class valedictorian. In addition, she was a football cheerleader who rounded out her activities by volunteering in the Big Horn Buddies Program and elementary life skills classes. Lewis was the recipient of numerous senior year awards, including the Taylor Scholarship, Learning Forward Scholarship, Lang Memorial Award, American Legion Scholarship, WAEF Scholarship, Class of 1958 Scholarship, Bobbi Lord Good Scholarship, American Red Cross/Student Council Award, the PSBank Award, Temple University Founders Scholarship, Fox School of Business Endowed Scholarship, and the Presidential Outstanding Academic Achievement Award. She is currently attending Temple University, majoring in supply chain management. Emily is the daughter of Jennifer and Steven Lewis.
Although the program will not be open to the public this year, each finalist will be permitted to have a select number of family members in attendance. A live stream of the program will be able to be viewed on the Bradford-Sullivan Co. OYW Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.