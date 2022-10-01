Oz-Fetterman narrows to 2 points; economy and crime focal points

A voter steps from the voting booth Nov. 6, 2018, after casting his ballot in Doylestown, Penn.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Though polls in the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat have shown Democrat John Fetterman with a comfortable lead, it may be narrowing.

As the Nov. 8 election draws closer, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz trails Fetterman 45% to 43%, according to a new poll of very likely voters released today by Emerson College and The Hill.

