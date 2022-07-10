Oz, Mastriano visit Rally at the Rock

WYSOX — The Sixth Annual Rally at the Rock on Sunday featured prominent political figures such as state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for the commonwealth's U.S. Senate seat.
Other notable attendees included Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9), state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and many more.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko hosted the event at his Wysox residence that consists of a large field where around 1,000 people gathered for the occasion.
For full coverage and a more in-depth look at this event, see Tuesday’s Daily Review print edition.
