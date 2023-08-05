Pa. budget impasse nears end as Gov. Josh Shapiro signs main spending bill

Gov. Josh Shapiro presented his first budget proposal to the legislature inside the Capitol building in Harrisburg, PA in March.

 Commonwealth Media Services
HARRISBURG — More than a month after the state missed its June 30 deadline, Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed Pennsylvania’s main budget bill into law, allowing tens of billions of dollars to flow to school districts, counties, and nonprofits.

