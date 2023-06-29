Pa. DEP declares Code Red Air Quality alert for entire commonwealth

Pennsylvania is currently under a Code Red Air Quality Action Day due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared the Code Red Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter throughout the state today. Air quality has degraded due to wildfire smoke entering Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes region.
“Concentrations of smoke will likely be high throughout the day in western Pennsylvania and increasing throughout the day in eastern Pennsylvania,” according to DEP. “Conditions will likely be worse in the morning as a natural weather phenomenon called an atmospheric inversion will keep smoke filled air closer to the surface and prevent air from higher elevations to mix with air closer to the ground.”
Wildfire smoke is expected to impact the commonwealth’s air quality today and Friday, but may decrease Saturday.
“A Code RED Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and the general public may experience mild health effects,” according to Bradford County Public Safety.
The latest alert is yet another warning for smoke-filled conditions from the Canadian wildfires that started around June 6. For many days afterwards, the skies were covered in thick smoke and haze throughout the northeast United States. A Code Red Air Quality Action Day was declared on Wednesday, June 7 during that time. In Bradford County, seniors of Towanda Area High School had to move their graduation ceremony indoors on June 6 to avoid exposure.
The state DEP recommends residents to limit outdoor activities. Individuals that could be significantly effected by the smoke includes the elderly, children or those active outdoors. People with lung or respiratory conditions, such as asthma, emphysema or bronchitis could face adverse effects from the smoke.
Residents and businesses can reduce fine particulate matter air pollution through various actions. People can avoid burning leaves, trash, and other materials, while also avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
DEP also elaborated on the nature of fine particulate matter in the air.
“Fine particulate matter (or PM-2.5) comes in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals,” according to DEP. “Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks, or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides (called “precursors”), which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries, and automobiles.”
