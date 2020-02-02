The office of Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) has announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has begun accepting applications for Act 13 grants that will help fund projects including flood mitigation, watershed restoration and improvement and recreation.
A press release made public by Yaw’s office stated that Act 13 grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority are paid for by natural gas drillers and allotted to the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund.
“Counties and municipalities across my Senate District are seeing the benefits of natural gas impact fee dollars,” the release quoted Yaw stating. “In my Senate district alone, the impact fee has generated well over $300 million since 2013. This figure does not include the millions directed back through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund by the CFA for local environmental improvement projects. We established the Legacy Fund to ensure a portion of the funds collected support local environmental enhancement and conservation programs. I urge our local governments and other eligible entities to apply for this important funding.”
The press release states that the Marcellus Legacy Fund was put in place after the passing Act 13 of 2012 “to provide for the distribution of unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies.”
Act 13 itself states that a portion of revenue brought in by an impact fee placed on natural gas companies is to be used by the Commonwealth Financing Authority for “statewide initiatives that will include abandoned mine drainage abatement, abandoned well plugging, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, baseline water quality data, watershed restoration and flood control.”
Applications for Act 13 grants will be accepted between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2020. Individuals are encouraged to call (717) 787-6245 with any questions.
