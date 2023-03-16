HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that since its implementation, the Free School Breakfast Program has served more than 23 million breakfasts to students across the Commonwealth.

“Research shows that when students get proper nutrition, they are both physically and mentally prepared to learn and therefore, perform better in school,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By continuing to offer free breakfast to all students, we are fueling healthy minds and bodies while reducing stigma related to food insecurity in our schools.”