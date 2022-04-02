As the US prepares to admit 100,000 or more Ukrainian refugees to the United States, individual states are preparing for the process of settling residents of the war-torn European country.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has sent guidance to schools on how to familiarize themselves with responsibilities to the refugees under state and federal law.
Secretary of Education Noe Ortega stressed the need to provide necessary services to incoming students.
“In anticipation of an influx of Ukrainian families coming to Pennsylvania over the coming weeks, it is imperative that our school communities are prepared to provide high-quality education services to new students in a seamless and efficient manner,” Ortega said.
The Department of Education reminded schools of certain legal obligations such as:
- Ensuring schools don’t unlawfully discriminate against students based on citizenship or immigration status
- Allowing new students to attend school the day after the student is presented for enrollment
- Ensuring refugee children are entitled to appropriate special education services when required
- Taking affirmative steps to identify English Learner students and provide them with appropriate language assistance services.
The Department of Education will collaborate with schools to meet the educational needs of refugee students.
Gov. Tom Wolf has voiced his support toward state legislation to provide funds to support Ukrainians fleeing to Pennsylvania.
“I know the people of Pennsylvania are extraordinarily generous and welcoming, and will embrace their new neighbors,” Wolf declared, “This is especially true in the commonwealth’s schools, where every day’s work is centered around the needs of children.”
Pennsylvania is home to the second largest Ukrainian population in America, with more than 122,000 Ukrainians living in the commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.