Pa Department of Health announces plan to meet goal of opening vaccines to all adults by May 1 (free to read)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that it will narrow COVID-19 vaccine distribution down on a specific list of providers to meet Governor Tom Wolf and President Joe Biden’s goal of having shots available to all adults by May 1.
“I want to be clear that we are working towards opening eligibility for everyone on May 1. Eligibility does that mean that vaccinations will be immediately available. It will take time to get shots in the arms of everyone who wants a vaccine,” Acting Secretary Beam said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.
She clarified that the state has no shortage of providers and that there is a national shortage of vaccines.
She informed Pennsylvanians of the department’s four pillar plan, which begins by directly providing federal allocation of vaccines to 350 to 450 potential providers.
The department will then set up targeted vaccination clinics with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on frontline workers (law enforcement and corrections officers, grocery workers, firefighters, meat processing industry workers, and agricultural workers).
Acting Secretary Beam said that another step, the focused provider network pillar, ranges from 200 to 300 different entities that will receive targeted allocations as soon as possible, as well as vaccination sites and vaccination units.
According to the update from the DOH, the department looked at deciding factors like geographic accessibility, how to make accessibility easy and equitable for residents, and an estimated need of how much vaccine each area requires.
“There’s a mix of provider types, including hospitals, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and public health providers,” Acting Secretary Beam said.
Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter showed that the vaccine provider map on the DOH website has been updated with new features that show which providers have appointments available, available doses, and a record of when vaccinations have been scheduled.
“This update transfers the map from the previous platform to the Google mapping platform. This transition will assist in providing accessibility to those who have struggled to view the map previously,” Klinepeter said.
She related that residents can now search their home address on the map to locate the vaccine provider closest to them.
“A location represented with a circle is a vaccine provider receiving an allocation of vaccine from the state. A location represented with a diamond is a location receiving vaccine from the federal government through the Retail Pharmacy Program,” Klinepeter explained.
There were eight new confirmed cases of the virus and one new related death reported in Bradford County on Thursday.
The increase marked 3,790 total confirmed cases and 82 related deaths since March 2020.
There were seven more probable cases on Thursday, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 56 confirmed cases.
Over the past two weeks, the county saw an increase in 111 confirmed cases.
