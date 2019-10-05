One Pennsylvania resident has been confirmed dead from vaping while several others in the state are currently dealing with vaping-related lung injuries, the Department of Health announced Friday.
Nine confirmed and 12 probable cases of lung injury have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the department is investigating 63 additional cases. Most of these cases have resulted in hospitalizations, the department reported.
“The lung injury cases are very serious, life-threatening and even fatal,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said. “We do not yet know what is making people sick, and whether the illnesses are related to products being used, or potentially the delivery of those products. I strongly urge everyone who is vaping illegally bought products, in particular those with THC, to stop. In addition, there could be possible risks with legally purchased products. We want to warn people that investigations are ongoing and we advise they use extreme caution before using any vaping product at this time.”
According to the Department of Health, those with a potential lung injury from vaping might experience symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, fever, weight loss, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting. Those experiencing any of these symptoms are urged to visit a health care provider.
“Many medications carry risk and vaping medical marijuana products sold in our dispensaries carries risk in the same way that other medications do,” Levine added. “If you are vaping, whether as part of the medical marijuana program or not, it is essential that you have an honest conversation with your physician about the potential risk for serious illness. For those who are part of the medical marijuana program and have concerns, we encourage you to talk to your physician or the pharmacist at the dispensary.”
The department is working with the CDC, Food and Drug Administration, and the Poison Control Centers in Philadelphia and Pittsburg as the investigation continues.
