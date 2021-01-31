Pa Department of Health reports backlogged testing data, vaccine data in Bradford County (free to read)

There was a two-day total of 605 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County over the course of Friday to Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
What appeared to be a spike in 580 confirmed cases reported on Friday included backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers, according to the DOH.
The older tests being counted in the county data didn’t reflect as much of an increase on Saturday, when 25 new confirmed cases were reported.
There was one less probable case included in Saturday’s update, bringing the county to 572. Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
The county saw one more death attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, marking 68 total related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic including 29 confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
There were 9,643 statewide additional confirmed cases reported to the department through midnight on Friday and 5,191 statewide confirmed cases reported to the department through midnight on Saturday, bringing the total to 839.239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,
Friday’s jump in confirmed cases across the state reflects the newly identified cases that had their specimens collected over a week ago.
The DOH said that Thursday’s increase in 6,036 confirmed cases statewide included 1,214 of those antigen test results.
“We will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next few days,” the DOH said in an update.
There were 3,586 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday including 699 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
As of Saturday, 2,831 Bradford County residents had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines and 844 had received both doses, according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As the vaccine rollout in Phase 1A continues, the DOH advises those who have received their first or second doses of vaccine to continue to wear face masks/coverings, practice social distancing, and avoid gatherings with non-household members.
